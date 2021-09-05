Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,408,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $384.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.87. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $164.16 and a one year high of $387.48.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.61.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.