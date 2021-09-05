Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 396 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

IDACORP stock opened at $107.09 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $110.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.22.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

