Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vertiv by 3,725.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

VRT opened at $28.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

