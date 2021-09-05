Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $2,087,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,278,000 after buying an additional 326,075 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 199,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 42,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 96,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV opened at $73.84 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $74.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

