Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,193,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDG. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.27.

TDG stock opened at $602.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $629.50 and a 200-day moving average of $620.21. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

