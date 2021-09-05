Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 9,131 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 699.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

IPG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

