Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 532 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

ARKK stock opened at $125.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.45. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

