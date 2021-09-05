Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $143,990,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,560,000 after purchasing an additional 212,282 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,647,004,000 after purchasing an additional 139,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $388.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $391.36 and a 200 day moving average of $346.17. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $417.85.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LULU shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.46.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

