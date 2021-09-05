Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,467 shares of company stock valued at $110,053,948. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $336.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.78. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.