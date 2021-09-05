Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $86.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.