Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 130.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK opened at $297.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.32 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.