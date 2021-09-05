Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Spencer M. Rascoff Sells 100,000 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,619,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,071.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

