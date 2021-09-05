Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) PT Raised to $67.00 at Maxim Group

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) had its price target upped by Maxim Group from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

OTTR stock opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.39. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $56.24.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

