Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.27, but opened at $17.75. Oscar Health shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 4,232 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 1,074,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $13,633,399.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 125,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,637,959.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,426,445 shares of company stock worth $32,925,353 over the last three months.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.22.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $329,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $10,752,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.