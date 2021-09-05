Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) COO Sells $412,320.38 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 24,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $412,320.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $169,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $329,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $10,752,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $1,475,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

