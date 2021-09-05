Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $141.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

