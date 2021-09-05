Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $15.14 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P China ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $15,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter worth $92,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.15. 917,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,683. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.51. SPDR S&P China ETF has a twelve month low of $107.93 and a twelve month high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

