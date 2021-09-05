Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $10.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,914. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

