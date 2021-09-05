Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,039 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 1.9% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $23,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,016,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Finally, GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,319,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,077,403. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.47.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.