Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 494,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAIL. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,377,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,768,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,553,000 after buying an additional 183,125 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,095,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,539,000 after buying an additional 142,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 78,708 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:TAIL opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94.

