Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. TIAA Kaspick LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMP stock opened at $272.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.54. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $277.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

