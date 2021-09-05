Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 4,756 Shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.25% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

APDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ APDN opened at $5.98 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 116.69% and a negative net margin of 220.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

