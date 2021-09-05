Orient Walt (HTDF) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $9.74 million and $717,844.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00066620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00155862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.84 or 0.00233774 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.80 or 0.07883494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,318.02 or 0.99824354 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.85 or 0.00985678 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.