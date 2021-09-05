O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Decreased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $506,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,638,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $584.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $596.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.62. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

