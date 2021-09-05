Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Trading 6.5% Higher

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares traded up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.65. 11,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 728,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Aegis lifted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a market cap of $631.10 million, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.91% and a negative net margin of 680.53%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $4,424,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,042,803.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

