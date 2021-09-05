Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $148,000 Investment in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Precigen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 494.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Precigen by 2,079.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 1,403.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 371,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 347,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

PGEN opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $68,043.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 254,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $1,583,127.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,121,751 shares of company stock worth $14,104,125. 50.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

