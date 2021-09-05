Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,321,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 80,498 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 324,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,667,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVN opened at $14.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $14.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

