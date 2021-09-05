Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,937 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $68.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.82. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

