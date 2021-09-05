Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Sells 250,869 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,397,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,869 shares during the period. Stride makes up about 7.9% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stride were worth $44,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRN. Boston Partners raised its stake in Stride by 91.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,619,000 after buying an additional 896,904 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth about $13,664,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth about $9,851,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 29.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,731,000 after purchasing an additional 279,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Stride by 23.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,328,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,005,000 after purchasing an additional 252,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.05. 352,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,780. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $36.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

