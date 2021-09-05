Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,291 shares during the quarter. Apollo Medical comprises 1.9% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 68.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 190.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 39,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Medical news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.03. The company had a trading volume of 407,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,446. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

