Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Has $21.44 Million Stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,223 shares during the period. VIZIO makes up approximately 3.8% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.45% of VIZIO worth $21,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,668. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.07. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZIO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

In other VIZIO news, CRO Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,371 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $46,115.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $441,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,717.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

