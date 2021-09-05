Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.8-48.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.73 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $22.62 on Friday. Ooma has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OOMA. Benchmark increased their price target on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ooma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.10.

In other news, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $136,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,996.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $123,807.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,952 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ooma stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ooma were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

