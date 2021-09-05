Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target Raised to $27.50

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $24.00 to $27.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OOMA. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $22.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. Ooma has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $524.78 million, a PE ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Ooma’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $302,617.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,257,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,952. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ooma by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

