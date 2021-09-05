Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Onconova Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%.

ONTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

ONTX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. 214,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 63,775 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

