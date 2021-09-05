Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Director Scott D. Ferguson Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OLN opened at $48.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $52.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Olin by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after buying an additional 19,234 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Olin by 354.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 347,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after buying an additional 270,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Olin by 202.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after buying an additional 930,144 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at $33,392,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

