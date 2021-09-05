Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Lifted to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $320.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Summit Insights boosted their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.67.

OKTA opened at $270.40 on Thursday. Okta has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $366,326.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 245,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $3,515,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

