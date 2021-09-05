Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NOM stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11.

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.