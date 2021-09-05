NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 675 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.3% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.12. 21,313,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,711,696. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

