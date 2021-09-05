NTV Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,567,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Southern by 49.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 33.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in The Southern by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 48,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

In other The Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $663,820. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.27. 2,891,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $67.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.12.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

