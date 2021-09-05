Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVZMY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

NVZMY traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.44. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $81.35.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.