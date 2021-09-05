Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $399.10.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE:NOC traded down $2.37 on Friday, hitting $365.93. The stock had a trading volume of 379,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,220. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,935,000 after purchasing an additional 117,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

