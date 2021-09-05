Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 20.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $117.35 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

