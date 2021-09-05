Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $109.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $117.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.82 and its 200 day moving average is $111.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,059,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after acquiring an additional 546,512 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3,941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after acquiring an additional 443,988 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,227,766,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Northern Trust by 9,739.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,257,000 after acquiring an additional 397,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

