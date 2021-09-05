Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

