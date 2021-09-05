Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.