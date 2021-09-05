Norman H. Pessin Acquires 58,300 Shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Stock

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) major shareholder Norman H. Pessin purchased 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

DUOT opened at $6.68 on Friday. Duos Technologies Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 5,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duos Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

