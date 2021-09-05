Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.31.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JWN. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,765,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,015,451. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,708.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.40. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.