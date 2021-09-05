Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.40 Million

Brokerages expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to post sales of $125.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.30 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $105.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $484.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.70 million to $491.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $529.24 million, with estimates ranging from $509.20 million to $546.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Noodles & Company stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,919. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $562.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1,230.77, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.