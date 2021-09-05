Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Up to $4.83

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $5.04. Nomura shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 8,651 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the first quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 77.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 14.4% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
