Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Up to $4.83

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $5.04. Nomura shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 8,651 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Nomura had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the first quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 77.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 14.4% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

