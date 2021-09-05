Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after buying an additional 3,253,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after buying an additional 3,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,888,000 after buying an additional 944,404 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,114,000 after buying an additional 928,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,924,000 after buying an additional 454,848 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $129.09 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $68.31 and a one year high of $129.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.59.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

