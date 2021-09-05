Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,207 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.46.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

